FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be-Alex develops, Tropical Storm Watch issued for Florida

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Area of disturbed weather in the northern Caribbean will soon be classified as a tropical depression and then likely Tropical Storm Alex.

According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, “A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the west coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Middle of Longboat Key and for the east coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Volusia/Brevard County line, including Lake Okeechobee. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all of the Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay.”

Forecast track (WMBF)

At 5:00 PM, the developing system was centered near latitude 21.4 North, longitude 87.5 West. The system is moving toward the north near 5 mph and this motion is expected to continue tonight. A turn toward the northeast is expected on Friday, and a faster motion toward the northeast is expected Friday night and Saturday. On the forecast track, the system should move across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico through Friday night, and then move across the southern and central portions of the Florida Peninsula on Saturday.

The system will become Tropical Storm Alex by Friday or Saturday. (WMBF)

Regardless of development, areas of heavy rainfall are likely across portions of the Yucatan Peninsula and western Cuba during the next day or so, spreading across southern and central Florida and the Florida Keys Friday and Friday night, and the northwestern Bahamas on Saturday. These heavy rains could cause scattered to numerous flash floods across South Florida and the Florida Keys.

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area in Cuba on Friday, and in the watch area in Florida by Friday night or Saturday morning.

While significant rain and wind will remain well off shore as the system passes well off shore of the Carolinas on Sunday, increased rip currents will be likely from late Saturday through early next week.

What will become Alex will pass well off shore on Sunday but will likely produce increased rip currents. (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.