Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be-Alex develops, Tropical Storm Watch issued for Florida

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Area of disturbed weather in the northern Caribbean will soon be classified as a tropical depression and then likely Tropical Storm Alex.

According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, “A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the west coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Middle of Longboat Key and for the east coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Volusia/Brevard County line, including Lake Okeechobee. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all of the Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay.”

Forecast track
Forecast track(WMBF)

At 5:00 PM, the developing system was centered near latitude 21.4 North, longitude 87.5 West. The system is moving toward the north near 5 mph and this motion is expected to continue tonight. A turn toward the northeast is expected on Friday, and a faster motion toward the northeast is expected Friday night and Saturday. On the forecast track, the system should move across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico through Friday night, and then move across the southern and central portions of the Florida Peninsula on Saturday.

The system will become Tropical Storm Alex by Friday or Saturday.
The system will become Tropical Storm Alex by Friday or Saturday.(WMBF)

Regardless of development, areas of heavy rainfall are likely across portions of the Yucatan Peninsula and western Cuba during the next day or so, spreading across southern and central Florida and the Florida Keys Friday and Friday night, and the northwestern Bahamas on Saturday. These heavy rains could cause scattered to numerous flash floods across South Florida and the Florida Keys.

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area in Cuba on Friday, and in the watch area in Florida by Friday night or Saturday morning.

While significant rain and wind will remain well off shore as the system passes well off shore of the Carolinas on Sunday, increased rip currents will be likely from late Saturday through early next week.

What will become Alex will pass well off shore on Sunday but will likely produce increased rip...
What will become Alex will pass well off shore on Sunday but will likely produce increased rip currents.(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped...
GRAPHIC: Witnesses, police lift car after motorcyclist becomes trapped under vehicle along Ocean Boulevard
Horry County police were called to the area of S.C. 544 and Red Bluff Crossroads for reports of...
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after shooting along Hwy 554, coroner says
Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
Myrtle Beach police, SLED inspect middle school following social media threat
Horry County police were called to the area of S.C. 544 and Red Bluff Crossroads for reports of...
Horry County Coroner identifies 2 killed in shooting off S.C. 554 on Tuesday
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say

Latest News

WMBF News at 6
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be-Alex develops, Tropical Storm Watch issued for Florida
Thunderstorms likely Friday afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT: Stormy Friday afternoon
Hurricane Expo 2021
Join the WMBF First Alert team at the Hurricane Expo at Pelicans Ballpark on Friday
Hot and humid Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Hot Thursday and stormy Friday