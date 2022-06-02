Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Democrats running for SC governor to debate before June primary

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Democrats running for governor in South Carolina are set to debate each other ahead of the June 14 primary.

The South Carolina Democratic Party announced Thursday it has sanctioned a debate between candidates Joe Cunningham, Mia McLeod and Carlton Boyd.

ELECTION GUIDE | What you need to know: South Carolina 2022 Election Guide

SCETV and the Post & Courier will produce and broadcast the debate.

No date or location was provided in Thursday’s announcement.

“The staff of the SCDP has continued to work to negotiate a debate,” said Trav Robertson, Jr., chair of the SCDP. “We are excited that the people of South Carolina will get to hear from our candidates for governor. Most important, we look forward to them displaying their vision for a better South Carolina.”

WMBF News Statehouse Reporter Mary Green will have more on this story tonight on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped...
GRAPHIC: Witnesses, police lift car after motorcyclist becomes trapped under vehicle along Ocean Boulevard
Horry County police were called to the area of S.C. 544 and Red Bluff Crossroads for reports of...
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after shooting along Hwy 554, coroner says
Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
Myrtle Beach police, SLED inspect middle school following social media threat
Horry County police were called to the area of S.C. 544 and Red Bluff Crossroads for reports of...
Horry County Coroner identifies 2 killed in shooting off S.C. 554 on Tuesday
22-year-old Emily Leonard was found beaten to death in a Cedar Rapids home.
Police visited home over 90 times before 22-year-old was beaten to death, authorities say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: South Carolina lowers age requirement for corrections officers to 18
Students could lose access to free school lunches
Students could lose access to free school lunches when a key federal program expires June 30th
State Sen. Mia McLeod, left, and former Congressman Joe Cunningham are largely viewed as the...
Democratic candidates for SC governor yet to debate, with less than two weeks until election
A sign leads voters to the polling area at the Lexington County early voting site on May 31, 2022
Early voting in SC primaries open to all registered voters for next two weeks