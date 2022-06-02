Democrats running for SC governor to debate before June primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Democrats running for governor in South Carolina are set to debate each other ahead of the June 14 primary.

The South Carolina Democratic Party announced Thursday it has sanctioned a debate between candidates Joe Cunningham, Mia McLeod and Carlton Boyd.

ELECTION GUIDE | What you need to know: South Carolina 2022 Election Guide

SCETV and the Post & Courier will produce and broadcast the debate.

No date or location was provided in Thursday’s announcement.

“The staff of the SCDP has continued to work to negotiate a debate,” said Trav Robertson, Jr., chair of the SCDP. “We are excited that the people of South Carolina will get to hear from our candidates for governor. Most important, we look forward to them displaying their vision for a better South Carolina.”

WMBF News Statehouse Reporter Mary Green will have more on this story tonight on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.