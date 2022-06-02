Conway police searching for suspect connected to theft of church water fountain

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Horry Couty are asking for the public’s help after a church water fountain was stolen.

The Conway Police Department said the incident happened Sunday at the Conway FWB of the Pentecostal Faith Church on 4th Avenue.

Police released several surveillance photos on Thursday, which show the suspect in a white shirt and what appear to be jean shorts as he moved the fountain. The suspect was also spotted with a Cadillac STS, according to officials.

The fountain has since been recovered, but officers are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Conway police at 843-248-1790.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.