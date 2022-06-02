Submit a Tip
CCU’s Reid VanScoter named second team All-American by Collegiate Baseball

VanScoter was tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year
CCU senior pitcher Reid VanScoter during practice on Thursday ahead of the regional opener
CCU senior pitcher Reid VanScoter during practice on Thursday ahead of the regional opener
By CCU Athletics
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. – 2022 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Year Reid VanScoter was named to the Collegiate Baseball 2022 NCAA Division I All-American second team, it was announced on Thursday, June 2.

Following the 2022 regular season, VanScoter became the first Chanticleer to be named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year and the seventh Chant to receive a Conference Pitcher of the Year Award joining Bobby Gagg (2007), Cody Wheeler (2009), Anthony Meo (2010), Matt Rein (2011), Aaron Burke (2012), and Andrew Beckwith (2016) who all were named the Big South Conference Pitcher of the Year.

CCU’s Friday night starter for most of the season, VanScoter picked up All-Sun Belt first-team honors for the first time in his career. He leads the Sun Belt and ranks in the top-20 nationally in wins with nine on the season, going 9-2 overall with a 3.06 ERA. The left-handed pitcher also leads the Sun Belt in quality starts (8) and in fewest home runs allowed (2) this season, while also ranking fourth in the Sun Belt in innings pitched (82.1) and batters struck out looking (23). The third-year Chant also ranks fifth in both ERA (3.06) and WHIP (1.15), sixth in total strikeouts (80), and is tied for sixth in the Sun Belt in fewest earned runs allowed (28) this season.

In conference play, VanScoter went 7-1 overall with a 2.91 ERA, with his only loss in Sun Belt Conference play coming at home to Georgia State, in which the Chants’ defense made five errors and allowed seven unearned runs. The recent graduate pitched 5.0 innings or more in nine of his 10 starts in SBC play, struck out 56 batters compared to just 14 walks over 58.2 innings pitched in conference play, and held CCU’s SBC opponents to a .228 batting average.

VanScoter is the first All-American for Coastal Carolina since Jake Wright (NCBWA third-team) and Kieton Rivers (Perfect Game – honorable mention) in 2019. He is the first Chant pitcher to garner All-American recognition since Alex Cunningham (Collegiate Baseball – second team) in 2017.

