‘Sick to my stomach’: Community shaken after 8-year-old boy shot, killed in Florence County

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WMBF) – A community in New Hampshire is reeling after learning an 8-year-old boy from their city was shot and killed in Florence County.

The sheriff’s office said 40-year-old Charles Allen was randomly firing shots at cars along Old River Road on Saturday when they said his bullets hit 8-year-old Quarius Dunham and the little boy’s father.

Charles Allen (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

The coroner said that Quarius was hit in the neck and taken off of life support on Sunday night.

NBC Boston, WMBF’s affiliate in the region, spoke to Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern who said he was on vacation with his family when he got the news.

“You go on vacation to make memories that last a lifetime with your kids and for this to... this tragedy to befall this family I just... I was sick to my stomach,” McEachern said.

NBC Boston learned that Quarius was a 3rd grader at Little Harbour School. The superintendent sent a message to parents offering condolences and anyone who needs it during this time. The nature of the shooting has parents at the school, like Tom Deschuytner, shaking their heads.

“Gun violence is gun violence but to just be driving down the road on vacation and have something like that happen is just awful. It really is… it’s sad,” Deschuytner.

Meanwhile, Alan Lincoln, who lives near the school, wondered about the motive behind the shooting.

“Why do people sit on their porch or wherever he was and just start shooting randomly? I don’t know. There are as many reasons people do this as there are individuals,” Lincoln said.

Allen was arrested and faces several charges including murder and attempted murder.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.