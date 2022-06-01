Newly-designed WMBF Hurricane Center launches on first day of hurricane season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – WMBF News has launched its newly-designed Hurricane Center to help you and your family prepare for hurricane season.

June 1 marks the first day of hurricane season which last through November 30.

The Hurricane Center provides information on what you need to do to before a storm hits, what to do if you evacuate or if you decide to not evacuate and recovery resources for after the storm.

We’ve also included hurricane hacks which include how to keep your food colder in case of a power outage and how a penny can help you tell if your food has gone bad.

