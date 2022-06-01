Submit a Tip
Marion County Police: Armed and dangerous suspect wanted for murder

Donshay Raekwon Thompson, 26, and Windy Lynn Harness, 40,(Marion County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two suspects are wanted by the Marion County Police Department in relation to the murder of Preston Gerald, Sr.

Donshay Raekwon Thompson, 26, and Windy Lynn Harness, 40, both of Marion, are currently wanted in the murder of Preston Gerald, Sr.

Thompson is 5′9″, 185 lbs. He is known to be in the Marion/Mullins area, but also frequents the Pamplico area as well as the West Florence area. 

Thompson, wanted for murder, is known to have a firearm on his person at all times and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Harness is 5′4″, 165 lbs. and is wanted for accessory before and after the fact in the murder of Preston Gerald, Sr.

If you know where Thompson or Harness may be located contact the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616 or 843-423-8399.  You may remain anonymous. 

