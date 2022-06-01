Hurricane season begins today: Don’t miss the WMBF News Hurricane Expo this Friday at Pelicans ballpark

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - June 1st marks the official start of Hurricane season. Join the WMBF News team this Friday, June 3, 2022 for the Hurricane Expo at Pelicans ballpark.

The event is free and open to the public. We loved catching up with Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold on how to be prepared as we head into the season, some of the history on hurricanes in our area, and so much more. Plus, we learned about his Hurricane Special, Stories from the Storms, airing Thursday, June 2nd at 7pm on WMBF News.

We also had the chance to catch up with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. They are on a winning streak and currently tied for the most wins in Minor League Baseball. You can catch home games through Sunday of this week.

We even got some tips from some of the pros you’ll see at the Hurricane Expo including MidAtlantic Storm Protection, Palmetto Protection Films, and Vines Plumbing and Water Restoration.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

