Horry County Coroner identifies 2 killed in shooting off 554 on Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people killed after a shooting off Hwy 554 Tuesday afternoon.

Coroner Darrid Fowler said Kalik Conn, 19, of Longs and Jeremiah Dicker, 20, of Columbia died in the shooting.

Horry County Police said the shooting took place around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 554 near Red Bluff Crossroads which is near Highway 22.

A third person was reported to be seriously injured during the incident. The person’s condition is unknown at this time.

An autopsy was ordered later this week.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Horry County Police Department.

