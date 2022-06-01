Gray Television announces agreement with NBCUniversal

Submit a Tip
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Big news for the film and television industry in Georgia with a possible impact as far as Savannah.

WTOC’s parent company Gray Television is making a major announcement about its large, mixed-use development under construction in Doraville.

Gray television is announcing a long-term agreement with NBCUniversal.

It means some big and exciting plans for the movie studios under construction at the site of the former GM plant just outside of Atlanta.

NBCUniversal is going to lease and operate studio facilities on the 43-acre “Assembly Studios” complex -- which is part of the larger 135-acre “Assembly Atlanta.”

NBCUniversal will also manage all studio and production facilities including Gray’s studios and the Gray-owned third rail studios.

This will bring a high level of expertise in managing studio lots.

Gray’s Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton Howell says between Gray and NBCUniversal this will create more than 4,000 jobs.

“It’s a real testament to me that the state of Georgia has made in this business, and I think this is an historic point where the whole world is going to change going forward cause we’ll have a permanent place for film and television in Georgia, in the country forever,” Hilton Howell said.

Howell says construction is ahead of schedule and he expects a ribbon cutting on the new studios one year from now next June.

