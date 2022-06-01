Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Warm & humid, storms return Friday

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High pressure is holding strong through the end of the week, keeping plenty of heat and humidity in place. We’re warm & humid until showers and storms bring some changes for the weekend.

TODAY

It’s another warm start to the day with some areas of fog possible. Winds out of the south will allow for temperatures to quickly climb today. We start this morning in the upper 60s to lower 70s and climb all the way to the upper 80s on the beaches with the low-mid 90s inland.

It's another warm and humid day on tap!
It's another warm and humid day on tap!(WMBF)

Sunshine will continue with a few fair weather clouds for any outdoor plans today.

END OF THE WEEK

The muggy meter will fall as we head into the weekend. Until then, it's only climbing.
The muggy meter will fall as we head into the weekend. Until then, it's only climbing.(WMBF)

Not much changes in the way of the heat and humidity through the end of the work week. The muggy meter will climb all the way up by Thursday & Friday with temperatures in the upper 80s on the sand and the middle 90s inland. We’re rain-free on the forecast for Thursday but chances will return by Friday afternoon as an approaching cold front moves into the area.

An approaching cold front will bring a round of showers & storms to the forecast today.
An approaching cold front will bring a round of showers & storms to the forecast today.(WMBF)

That cold front will move into the region late in the day Friday. As this front interacts with high heat and humidity, scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop from the mid afternoon through the late evening on Friday. The storms will not be widespread and some areas will miss out completely. Rain chances are currently at 40% for Friday. Outside of just a stray shower on the Grand Strand Saturday, the weather will dry out just in time of the weekend.

Highs will fall with the cold front on Friday and into the weekend.
Highs will fall with the cold front on Friday and into the weekend.(WMBF)

Highs will drop into the lower 80s on the sand and the mid 80s inland for any Saturday plans.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Horry County police were called to the area of S.C. 544 and Red Bluff Crossroads for reports of...
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after shooting along Hwy 554, coroner says
Johnny Caple
Drug activity investigation leads to arrest on weapon of mass destruction charges in N.C.
Jeffery Davis
Judge sentences man for distributing heroin out of now-closed Myrtle Beach motel
Georgetown County coroner lists Brittanee Drexel’s death as ‘undetermined’

Latest News

We keep an eye to our south for a high chance of development over the next five days.
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane season begins with a high chance of development in the tropics
2nd tornado confirmed in Horry County.
FIRST ALERT: Weather Service confirms second Horry County tornado from Friday’s storm
The chance of development has now increased to 70%.
FIRST ALERT: First named storm of the season likely to form this week
Hot and humid again on Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid weather continues ahead of Friday storm chances