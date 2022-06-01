FIRST ALERT: Warm & humid, storms return Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High pressure is holding strong through the end of the week, keeping plenty of heat and humidity in place. We’re warm & humid until showers and storms bring some changes for the weekend.

TODAY

It’s another warm start to the day with some areas of fog possible. Winds out of the south will allow for temperatures to quickly climb today. We start this morning in the upper 60s to lower 70s and climb all the way to the upper 80s on the beaches with the low-mid 90s inland.

It's another warm and humid day on tap! (WMBF)

Sunshine will continue with a few fair weather clouds for any outdoor plans today.

END OF THE WEEK

The muggy meter will fall as we head into the weekend. Until then, it's only climbing. (WMBF)

Not much changes in the way of the heat and humidity through the end of the work week. The muggy meter will climb all the way up by Thursday & Friday with temperatures in the upper 80s on the sand and the middle 90s inland. We’re rain-free on the forecast for Thursday but chances will return by Friday afternoon as an approaching cold front moves into the area.

An approaching cold front will bring a round of showers & storms to the forecast today. (WMBF)

That cold front will move into the region late in the day Friday. As this front interacts with high heat and humidity, scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop from the mid afternoon through the late evening on Friday. The storms will not be widespread and some areas will miss out completely. Rain chances are currently at 40% for Friday. Outside of just a stray shower on the Grand Strand Saturday, the weather will dry out just in time of the weekend.

Highs will fall with the cold front on Friday and into the weekend. (WMBF)

Highs will drop into the lower 80s on the sand and the mid 80s inland for any Saturday plans.

