FIRST ALERT: Hurricane season begins with a high chance of development in the tropics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is the first day of hurricane season and we’re starting off the season with a high chance of development.

HIGH CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT

We keep an eye to our south for a high chance of development over the next five days. (WMBF)

A large area of disturbed weather located near the Yucatan Peninsula is interacting with an upper-level trough over the Gulf of Mexico and producing a broad region of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for gradual development, and this system is likely to become a tropical depression by the weekend as it moves northeastward into the northwestern Caribbean Sea, southeastern Gulf of Mexico, and crosses the Florida Peninsula. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of southeastern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, and Belize during the next couple of days, spreading across western Cuba, southern Florida, and the Florida Keys on Friday and Saturday.

The models continue to show this system remaining to our south/east over the weekend. Great news. (WMBF)

Interests in the Yucatan Peninsula, western Cuba, the Florida Keys, and the Florida Peninsula should monitor the progress of this system. The chance of development remains medium at 50% over the next two days and high at 70% over the next five days.

It's like a tropical depression will form by this weekend and we COULD see our first named storm with Tropical Storm Alex if this strengthens enough. (WMBF)

It’s important to note that this system poses no threat to the Carolinas at this time. While it’s possible that Florida deals with gusty winds and rain this weekend, at this point it appears that any moisture or impacts from the developing system will stay well east of the Carolina coastline. We will continue to monitor the latest data and keep an eye on the tropics for you all season long.

ANOTHER CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT

Meanwhile, new this morning is a second chance of development which remains very low at this point. A weak surface trough located around 200 miles northeast of the central Bahamas is producing disorganized shower activity as it interacts with an upper-level trough. Surface pressures are currently high across the area, and significant development of this system appears unlikely as it moves generally east-northeastward over the next several days away from the southeastern United States. Chances remain low at 10% over the next five days.

The new system that needs to be watched has a low chance of development off in the Atlantic. This will pose no threat to anyone. (WMBF)

