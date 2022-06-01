Darlington Co. animal control officer ‘improperly disposed’ of 10-month-old puppy in neighboring county

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is providing new details on its investigation after a 10-month-old puppy was found shot and mutilated.

**Warning: Details of this case may be disturbing to some people**

At the beginning of May, while a couple was on vacation, their English bulldog, George, escaped through a fence opening.

The next day, ATV riders found George castrated, shot and dumped on a dirt road a few miles away in Chesterfield County.

Investigators determined that George had been shot by a neighbor who claimed that the dog was acting aggressively toward him, so he shot the dog with a pellet gun.

Deputies said an animal control officer picked up George and dumped him in Chesterfield County.

The animal control officer, who was employed by Darlington County Code Enforcement, has since been fired due to his actions.

George’s owners took him to a veterinarian who confirmed that there was a pellet in the dog. A necropsy was then done at the Clemson Veterinary Diagnostic Center, where it found that the dog had bled into his heart sac, which is what likely caused his death.

As for the mutilation of the dog, the necropsy stated that the dog was “probably scavenged.”

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has consulted with the solicitor’s office in the case and said at this time no charges can be filed in the case, but it is still under investigation.

“We are committed to serving this county with fairness and integrity. This is a horrible and very emotional incident that occurred, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the Family,” the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

