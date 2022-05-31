Suspicious person with gun that sparked CCU alert identified, in custody

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The City of Conway identified a suspect after a Coastal Carolina University alert about an armed suspicious person near the campus Monday.

The alert stated that officers were in the area of Patriots Hollow Apartments, off Highway 544 and just across from the CCU campus. The alert indicated that there was a weapon involved.

According to the incident report, when officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found Izael Davis, 24, standing between two vehicles holding a firearm.

Officers said Davis put down the firearm, surrendered and was placed under arrest.

The victim told officers she and Davis had a verbal argument earlier in the day, in which Davis allegedly pushed her and she threw her phone at him, according to the incident report.

The argument continued outside in the parking lot, where Davis allegedly got a firearm from the passenger side of his car and “began manipulating it in plain view to intimidate” the victim, the report states.

According to the victim, Davis said he was “going to light s***t up,” as he brandished the firearm.

The victim told officers at that point she ran back inside, hid in the bathroom, and a second victim called the police.

A second victim told police she called them when the argument between Davis and the first victim woke her up, the report states.

To see what was currently happening, the second victim went outside where Davis allegedly pointed the firearm at her, saying, “I will shoot you and anyone you call.”

As stated in the report, the second victim then asked the first victim to get diapers for the child that was inside the home and Davis allegedly responded by “throwing up gang signs with his hands.”

Davis was charged with pointing and presenting firearms and transported to Horry County Detention Center.

He was given a $10,000 bond and is still incarcerated.

June Wood, a spokesperson for the Conway Police Department, said that there were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.