Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Supreme Court clerks asked for phone records in leak probe

Supreme Court law clerks have been asked for their phone records as part of a probe into the...
Supreme Court law clerks have been asked for their phone records as part of a probe into the leak of a draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, according to sources familiar with the matter.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Supreme Court officials are ramping up their investigation of a leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

In an unprecedented move, they are now asking law clerks to provide phone records and sign affidavits in their search for the source of the leak, according to sources familiar with the effort.

Politico published the draft opinion May 2, prompting an outcry among conservative court members poised to roll back abortion rights.

Chief Justice John Roberts called the leak “absolutely appalling” and suggested “one bad apple” had tainted public perception of the court.

Sources said some clerks are so alarmed by the sudden request for private cellphone records that they’re considering hiring outside counsel to handle the probe.

As the abortion rights effort has failed in the U.S. Senate, the next political battleground is at the state level. (CNN/WBBM/WGCL/KOKI/KXAN/POOL/YOUTUBE/GETTY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua McPherson
17-year-old high school football player killed near CCU’s campus, family confirms
Police investigating Myrtle Beach shooting
Life-threatening injuries reported after motorcycle crash at Grand Dunes and Ocean Blvd.,...
Life-threatening injuries reported after motorcycle crash at Grand Dunes and Ocean Blvd., police say
19-year-old dies in North Myrtle Beach drowning
A freshwater gator was found in a tide pool in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday.
Officers remove alligator from beach in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Life-threatening injuries reported after Ocean Blvd. motorcycle crash, police say
VIDEO: Surfside Beach Memorial Day service honors fallen heroes
VIDEO: Surfside Beach Memorial Day service honors fallen heroes
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in Charleston mass shooting, mayor confirms
Source: Provided
RAW VIDEO: Doorbell camera shows people run for cover amid downtown Charleston gunfire
Shooting
Horry County police respond to reports of shooting along S.C. 554