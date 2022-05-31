Police arrest pair after 9-month-old child admitted to hospital with broken femur

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – Two people were arrested following a child abuse investigation at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

Laurinburg police officers were called around 5 p.m. Saturday to the hospital where they informed about a 9-month-old child that had a broken femur and was sent to another medical facility for treatment.

The police department conducted an investigation with the help of the Scotland County Department of Social Services which led to the arrests of 20-year-old Joshua Bailey and 21-year-old Asia Moyd.

Bailey is charged with felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, while Moyd is charged with felony child abuse by gross negligence.

The two were placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

The relationship between the suspects and the victim were not released.

