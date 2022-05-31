Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police arrest pair after 9-month-old child admitted to hospital with broken femur

Joshua Bailey, Asia Moyd
Joshua Bailey, Asia Moyd(Source: Laurinburg Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – Two people were arrested following a child abuse investigation at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

Laurinburg police officers were called around 5 p.m. Saturday to the hospital where they informed about a 9-month-old child that had a broken femur and was sent to another medical facility for treatment.

The police department conducted an investigation with the help of the Scotland County Department of Social Services which led to the arrests of 20-year-old Joshua Bailey and 21-year-old Asia Moyd.

Bailey is charged with felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, while Moyd is charged with felony child abuse by gross negligence.

The two were placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

The relationship between the suspects and the victim were not released.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua McPherson
17-year-old high school football player killed near CCU’s campus, family confirms
Police investigating Myrtle Beach shooting
Life-threatening injuries reported after motorcycle crash at Grand Dunes and Ocean Blvd.,...
Life-threatening injuries reported after motorcycle crash at Grand Dunes and Ocean Blvd., police say
19-year-old dies in North Myrtle Beach drowning
A freshwater gator was found in a tide pool in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday.
Officers remove alligator from beach in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Life-threatening injuries reported after Ocean Blvd. motorcycle crash, police say
VIDEO: Surfside Beach Memorial Day service honors fallen heroes
VIDEO: Surfside Beach Memorial Day service honors fallen heroes
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in Charleston mass shooting, mayor confirms
Charles Allen
Florence man accused of randomly shooting at cars, killing 8-year-old boy