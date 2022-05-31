Memorial Day at MYR sees sunny skies, on-time flights

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) on Monday is a much different scene than last Friday when there were cancellations and delays due in part to the weather. Sunny skies, made for on-time or early flights.

Samantha Steele arrived at MYR with her 11-month-old daughter to visit her parents.

“I love this Airport, it’s clean, it’s small, it’s easy to navigate,” Steele said.

Steele opted to travel after the holiday, while Eric Murphy is headed home after Bike Fest.

“I love the Beach,” Murphy said. “I saw the presence of the cops; you know people kind of act a fool on the bike.”

A couple of airline employees said it was much busier in the morning with many wanting to make it home, getting back to their routine.

From May 27 through May 31, more than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, an increase of 60 percent from last year when only 23 million traveled, the lowest on record since AAA began recording in 2000.

AAA Travel expects a significant rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel this holiday season. If you are traveling this summer, pack your patience and plan ahead.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.