Makayla Evans
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Makayla Evans joined the WMBF News team in May 2022 as the morning reporter on WMBF News Today.

Makayla is a Carolina girl at heart, born and raised in the small town of Belton, South Carolina.

She recently graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in broadcast journalism. During her time at UofSC she covered a variety of stories in Columbia, SC area and even gained experience producing for Carolina News and Reporter.

Makayla interned for NBC News the TODAY Show as a virtual production intern where she got the opportunity to shoot video for a segment on the Third Hour of TODAY. Her favorite part about the internship was developing a great connection with the nine other interns and receiving valuable advice from Today Show anchor Craig Melvin.

In Makayla’s spare time, you more than likely won’t find her out and about as she loves to stay inside watching movies, but if you do see her anywhere it’ll probably be at Dairy Queen getting a chocolate chip cookie dough blizzard.

Makayla is no stranger to the Grand Strand as she grew up visiting quite frequently with family, but she is so excited to now call it her home sharing stories that matter to you.

If you have any tips or news stories, be sure to email Makayla.

