Judge sentences man for distributing heroin out of now-closed Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man has been convicted of distributing heroin out of a now-closed motel.

Jeffery Davis, 51, was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute heroin after a two-day trial last week.

The charge stemmed from a lengthy investigation at the Summer Wind Inn and Suites, where Davis used to live.

Investigators said Davis used his rooms as a base of operations where he would trade heroin for stolen property.

In April 2020, officers executed a search warrant on his rooms and found drugs in both rooms. Authorities said he also admitted to police that he would exchange both drugs and cash for stolen items.

A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

