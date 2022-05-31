Horry County police respond to reports of shooting along S.C. 554

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are responding to reports of a shooting.

Police said the shooting took place around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 554 near Red Bluff Crossroads which is near Highway 22.

At this point, police have not said if anyone is hurt.

