Horry County police respond to reports of shooting along S.C. 554
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are responding to reports of a shooting.
Police said the shooting took place around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 554 near Red Bluff Crossroads which is near Highway 22.
At this point, police have not said if anyone is hurt.
