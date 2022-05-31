Submit a Tip
Horry County police respond to reports of shooting along S.C. 554

Horry County police were called to the area of S.C. 544 and Red Bluff Crossroads for reports of...
Horry County police were called to the area of S.C. 544 and Red Bluff Crossroads for reports of a shooting.(Source: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are responding to reports of a shooting.

Police said the shooting took place around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 554 near Red Bluff Crossroads which is near Highway 22.

At this point, police have not said if anyone is hurt.

WMBF News has a crew headed to the scene to gather information.

Check back with WMBF News for updates on this developing story.

