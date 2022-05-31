Grand Strand organization unveils mural overlooking Myrtle Beach’s downtown area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One Grand Strand organization got a chance to show off all of its hard work as it helps to revitalize downtown Myrtle Beach.

Leadership Grand Strand unveiled its new mural on Tuesday that overlooks Nance Plaza.

Twenty-two volunteers spent over 1,000 hours on the project that features 10 designs that reflect Myrtle Beach’s history which includes the SkyWheel, a pier, a couple doing the shag dance and a palmetto tree.

The project managers of the mural, Kathy Strauss and Stacey Lyon, believe that art will become a big part of Myrtle Beach’s downtown redevelopment project.

“Art is the heart of any city and party of any redevelopment. That’s what creativity is all about,” said Strauss.

Local businesses also helped out by donating paint and lifts so that the volunteers would be able to paint the entire 2,400 square foot brick wall.

Lyon said they’re grateful to be in a community that helps one another out.

“I think whenever you undertake something this size and scale, you can’t do it alone. It’s all about bringing the community together,” said Lyon.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.