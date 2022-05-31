Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Weather Service confirms second Horry County tornado from Friday’s storm

By Jamie Arnold
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado in Horry County from storms on Friday, May 27th.

The tornado has been rated as an EF-0 with peak winds of 65 mph and a path length of one mile. The width of the tornado was estimated to be 15 yards.

2nd tornado confirmed in Horry County.
2nd tornado confirmed in Horry County.(WMBF)

The National Weather Service released the following survey for the storm.

“THE WEAK TORNADO INITIALLY TOUCHED DOWN IN WOODS SOUTH OF WEST HOMEWOOD ROAD AND EAST OF SC 319, WHERE A 10″ DIAMETER HARDWOODWAS SNAPPED OFF. THE TORNADO MOVED TO THE NORTHEAST THROUGH WOODS ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF WEST HOMEWOOD ROAD, THEN CROSSED WEST HOMEWOOD ROAD AND MOVED THROUGH A MOBILE HOME PARK. MINOR DAMAGE OCCURRED TO ABOUT 10 HOMES IN THE PARK. UNDERPINNING WAS BLOWN OUT (SOME PIECES DEPOSITED NEARLY A MILE AWAY NEAR HWY 701), TRIM WAS RIPPED OFF, AS WELL AS SOME PIECES OF SIDING. THE TORNADO BROKE SEVERAL SMALL LIMBS AS IT LIFTED IN THE EDGE OF THE WOODS EAST OF THE MOBILE HOME PARK.”

The same storm also went on to produce another EF-0 tornado with minor damage near Loris.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua McPherson
17-year-old high school football player killed near CCU’s campus, family confirms
Police investigating Myrtle Beach shooting
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Life-threatening injuries reported after motorcycle crash at Grand Dunes and Ocean Blvd.,...
Life-threatening injuries reported after motorcycle crash at Grand Dunes and Ocean Blvd., police say
19-year-old dies in North Myrtle Beach drowning

Latest News

The chance of development has now increased to 70%.
FIRST ALERT: First named storm of the season likely to form this week
Hot and humid again on Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid weather continues ahead of Friday storm chances
Temperatures climbing this week
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures climbing this week
FIRST ALERT: Perfect weather to be at the beach