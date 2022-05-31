FIRST ALERT: Weather Service confirms second Horry County tornado from Friday’s storm

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado in Horry County from storms on Friday, May 27th.

The tornado has been rated as an EF-0 with peak winds of 65 mph and a path length of one mile. The width of the tornado was estimated to be 15 yards.

2nd tornado confirmed in Horry County. (WMBF)

The National Weather Service released the following survey for the storm.

“THE WEAK TORNADO INITIALLY TOUCHED DOWN IN WOODS SOUTH OF WEST HOMEWOOD ROAD AND EAST OF SC 319, WHERE A 10″ DIAMETER HARDWOODWAS SNAPPED OFF. THE TORNADO MOVED TO THE NORTHEAST THROUGH WOODS ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF WEST HOMEWOOD ROAD, THEN CROSSED WEST HOMEWOOD ROAD AND MOVED THROUGH A MOBILE HOME PARK. MINOR DAMAGE OCCURRED TO ABOUT 10 HOMES IN THE PARK. UNDERPINNING WAS BLOWN OUT (SOME PIECES DEPOSITED NEARLY A MILE AWAY NEAR HWY 701), TRIM WAS RIPPED OFF, AS WELL AS SOME PIECES OF SIDING. THE TORNADO BROKE SEVERAL SMALL LIMBS AS IT LIFTED IN THE EDGE OF THE WOODS EAST OF THE MOBILE HOME PARK.”

The same storm also went on to produce another EF-0 tornado with minor damage near Loris.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.