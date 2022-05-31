FIRST ALERT: Plenty of heat & humidity this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High pressure to our east will continue to provide plenty of warmth for the upcoming week!

TODAY

As we work through the morning hours, the humidity will be noticeable from the moment you step out the door. We’re warm, humid and increasing those temperatures quickly today.

Highs will climb into the mid 80s today with no rain in the forecast. (WMBF)

Highs on the Grand Strand will reach the mid 80s today. We’re under mostly sunny skies with a rain-free forecast. Inland, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s with 90° in Aynor, 92° in Florence and 91° in Lumberton.

HEAT CONTINUES

We don’t see many changes through Thursday. The only change you’ll find is the temperature dial increasing by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on the beaches will reach the upper 80s with temperatures feeling like the 90s due to the high humidity. Meanwhile inland, temperatures will reach the low-mid 90s.

Highs climb into the 90s inland and the upper 80s along the sand this week. (WMBF)

The humidity toward the end of the week will be off the charts with some of the highest values on the muggy meter we’ve seen all year! While rain chances remain at 0% on Thursday, we will get another round of showers and storms Friday due to an approaching cold front for the end of the week.

FRIDAY’S RAIN CHANCE

The incoming cold front will bring our next rain chance and the needed spark for those showers and storms to form during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures on Friday will remain warm with the upper 80s Friday afternoon on the beaches and the lower 90s inland. High humidity will allow for showers and storms to form by the afternoon as the cold front dives into the area.

The cold front on Friday will spark off a few showers and storms across the area. (WMBF)

It’s still too early to tell about the implications of who will see the most rain but chances do look to be scattered in nature. Right now, it’s a 40% chance of showers and storms. While models aren’t expecting a washout, we sure could use one with our drought conditions. Consider yourself lucky if you find yourself under a shower or storm on Friday.

Highs for the weekend will fall into the lower 80s on Saturday and Sunday behind the cold front. Inland, temperatures will remain in the mid 80s. We have rain chances in the forecast for Saturday depending on how far south the cold front advances. A front that stalls out over the area would keep scattered showers in the forecast for Saturday.

Highs will dip down behind the cold front on Saturday with a 30% chance of showers and storms. (WMBF)

