FIRST ALERT: First named storm of the season likely to form this week

By Jamie Arnold
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane season begins Wednesday and the first named system of the season may develop by the end of the week.

A large and complex area of low pressure is expected to develop near the Yucatan Peninsula and the northwestern Caribbean Sea in a couple of days, partially related to the remnants of Agatha from the eastern Pacific. Despite strong upper-level winds over the area, this system is likely to become a tropical depression while it moves northeastward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Thursday or Friday. Hurricane hunters are scheduled to investigate the system on Wednesday. The chance of development has now increased to 70%.

The chance of development has now increased to 70%.(WMBF)

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of southeastern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, and Belize during the next couple of days, spreading across western Cuba, southern Florida, and the Florida Keys on Friday and Saturday. Interests in the Yucatan Peninsula, western Cuba, the Florida Keys and the Florida Peninsula should monitor the progress of this system.

It’s important to note that this system poses no threat to the Carolinas at this time. While it’s possible that Florida deals with gusty winds and rain this weekend, at this point it appears that any moisture or impacts from the developing system will stay well east of the Carolina coastline.

Forecast models for what will likely become Alex. The EURO model is a bit stronger and brings gusty winds and moisture to parts of Florida. The GFS is weaker and much further south.(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

