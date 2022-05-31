Submit a Tip
Drug activity investigation leads to arrest on weapon of mass destruction charges in N.C.

Johnny Caple
Johnny Caple(Source: Laurinburg Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – A Laurinburg man is in jail, accused of possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

Officers were called around 8:45 a.m. Saturday to Dogwood Lane for a suspicious vehicle and possible drug activity.

When officers arrived, they said they found three people inside a parked car using marijuana.

During the course of the investigation, officers searched the vehicle and found an M21 military artillery simulator, M142 multiple firing device demo multipurpose with triggering devices, leg wires and liquid fertilizer. After the discovery, the ATF was contacted and agents responded to the scene.

Johnny Caple, 31, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, two counts of transporting a weapon of mass destruction and carrying a concealed firearm.

One other person in the vehicle was cited with simple possession of marijuana, and the third person was released with no charges.

