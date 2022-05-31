Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Crews set to demolish former Fountainbleau Inn on Tuesday in Myrtle Beach

(City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another motel in Myrtle Beach will soon be rubble.

Crews will start demolishing the former Fountainbleau Inn along Flagg Street on Tuesday morning.

It’s all part of the city’s Oceanfront Redevelopment Project that runs between Ocean Boulevard and the developing Arts and Innovation District. The city of Myrtle Beach has bought over 10 parcels of properties that were labeled as nuisances in the area.

PAST COVERAGE:

The Sea Nymph motel that was once located along North Ocean Boulevard was the first of the purchases to be demolished back in April.

The city says asbestos abatement was done on both properties.

The total cost for asbestos abatement and demolition at both properties is $174,500.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating Myrtle Beach shooting
Joshua McPherson
17-year-old high school football player killed near CCU’s campus, family confirms
Life-threatening injuries reported after motorcycle crash at Grand Dunes and Ocean Blvd.,...
Life-threatening injuries reported after motorcycle crash at Grand Dunes and Ocean Blvd., police say
19-year-old dies in North Myrtle Beach drowning
Conway police officers were called on Monday morning to Patriots Hollow Apartments near CCU...
Police: Call about suspicious person with gun sparked alert near CCU’s campus

Latest News

VIDEO: Surfside Beach Memorial Day service honors fallen heroes
VIDEO: Surfside Beach Memorial Day service honors fallen heroes
.
VIDEO: Life-threatening injuries reported after Ocean Blvd. motorcycle crash, police say
There is a 60% chance of development over the next five days.
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chances of tropical development
Highs will climb into the mid 80s today with no rain in the forecast.
FIRST ALERT: Plenty of heat & humidity this week