Crews set to demolish former Fountainbleau Inn on Tuesday in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another motel in Myrtle Beach will soon be rubble.

Crews will start demolishing the former Fountainbleau Inn along Flagg Street on Tuesday morning.

It’s all part of the city’s Oceanfront Redevelopment Project that runs between Ocean Boulevard and the developing Arts and Innovation District. The city of Myrtle Beach has bought over 10 parcels of properties that were labeled as nuisances in the area.

PAST COVERAGE:

The Sea Nymph motel that was once located along North Ocean Boulevard was the first of the purchases to be demolished back in April.

The city says asbestos abatement was done on both properties.

The total cost for asbestos abatement and demolition at both properties is $174,500.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.