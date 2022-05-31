Submit a Tip
Conway man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting minor

Matthew Thomas
Matthew Thomas(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor.

Matthew Thomas, 31, pleaded guilty last week to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

He must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and wear an ankle monitor for the rest of his life when he is released from prison.

Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department worked on the case and arrested Thomas following the incident.

