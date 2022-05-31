Submit a Tip
Clemson fires Monte Lee as head baseball coach

Clemson head coach Monte Lee stands in the dugout before an NCAA baseball game against South...
Clemson head coach Monte Lee stands in the dugout before an NCAA baseball game against South Carolina at Segra Park on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson won 10-2. Clemson's 11-0 start following a three-game sweep of in-state rival South Carolina has quickly put the Tigers' first losing season since 1957 in the rearview mirror. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clemson has fired head baseball coach Monte Lee after 7 seasons with the program the school announced on Tuesday afternoon.\

“Monte and his staff have been nothing but professional in their approach to Clemson Baseball, and we appreciate the manner in which they’ve represented Clemson University,” Director of Athletics Graham Neff said in a statement on Tuesday. “The expectations for Clemson Baseball are very high, and the team’s recent on-field performance has not met those of our administration, our coaching staff, our student-athletes or our loyal fanbase. Clemson Baseball is a proud program, and we, as a department, are committed to doing all we can to return our program to national prominence. We will work with our student-athletes to ensure that the transition process is successful.”

During his 7 years with the Tigers, Lee went 242-136 and 102-86 in ACC play. He also made the NCAA Tournament 4 times from 2016-2019 and team team won the ACC championship in 2016.

This past season though, Clemson went 35-23 and finished tied for 11 in the conference, missing out on the ACC Tournament for the 2nd straight year.

Before going to Clemson, Lee spent 7 seasons as the head coach at the College of Charleston where he went 276-145 overall making 4 trips to the NCAA Tournament including going to the Super Regionals in 2014.

