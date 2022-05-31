Submit a Tip
5 suspects in custody in shooting death of 17-year-old Florence high school football player

Joshua McPherson
Joshua McPherson(Source: Alaysia Mcpherson)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have arrested five people in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old high school football player.

Authorities arrested Fanotti Neal, Charrel Floyd, Ky’lesha Mack, all 19 years old and from Florence, and two juveniles in the case.

Fanotti Neal, Charrel Floyd
Fanotti Neal, Charrel Floyd(Source: JRLDC)

Neal is charged with murder and first-degree burglary.

Floyd, Mack and the two juveniles are charged with accessory after the fact of murder and first-degree burglary.

Conway police were called early Sunday morning to Coastal Club Student Living Apartments, which is an off-campus residence off Highway 544, for reports of shots being fired.

RELATED COVERAGE | 17-year-old high school football player killed near CCU’s campus, family confirms

Authorities said 17-year-old Joshua McPherson was shot and killed.

Arrest warrants for Neal show that he unlawfully entered an apartment “with the intent to commit a violent crime.”

Neal then shot and killed McPherson “with malice aforethought,” according to the arrest warrant.

Arrest warrants for Floyd state that she rode to and from the shooting location with the co-defendants and had full knowledge that a crime occurred and failed to contact police about it.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department are helping in the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call 843-248-1790.

