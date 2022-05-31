Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

2 dead, 1 seriously injured after shooting along Hwy 554, coroner says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County coroner says two people have died after a shooting on Hwy 554.

Horry County Police said the shooting took place around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 554 near Red Bluff Crossroads which is near Highway 22.

Shortly after the investigation began, some who identified themselves as the family arrived at the scene, visibly distraught.

“My Nephew ... it’s my nephew,” the aunt of one of the victims said.

A white vehicle was towed away from the scene of the crime and the shooting left the area on lockdown for a few hours.

Authorities concentrated on apartment units nearby.

“I don’t know anything about what went on,” the victim’s aunt told WMBF News. “It’s terrible. I don’t know how I’m going to take it when I go home. That’s where I got to go now.”

Horry County Police did not release the names of the victims and it is unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to this investigation.

An autopsy was ordered and will be conducted later this week at  MUSC.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua McPherson
17-year-old high school football player killed near CCU’s campus, family confirms
Police investigating Myrtle Beach shooting
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Johnny Caple
Drug activity investigation leads to arrest on weapon of mass destruction charges in N.C.

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘It’s terrible’ family says after shooting along Hwy 554
The Keep Horry County Beautiful Committee identify areas of most litter
Keep Horry County Beautiful: Regions ranked by ‘litter index’
A sign leads voters to the polling area at the Lexington County early voting site on May 31, 2022
Early voting in SC primaries open to all registered voters for next two weeks
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting