2 dead, 1 seriously injured after shooting along Hwy 554, coroner says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County coroner says two people have died after a shooting on Hwy 554.

Horry County Police said the shooting took place around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 554 near Red Bluff Crossroads which is near Highway 22.

Shortly after the investigation began, some who identified themselves as the family arrived at the scene, visibly distraught.

“My Nephew ... it’s my nephew,” the aunt of one of the victims said.

A white vehicle was towed away from the scene of the crime and the shooting left the area on lockdown for a few hours.

Authorities concentrated on apartment units nearby.

“I don’t know anything about what went on,” the victim’s aunt told WMBF News. “It’s terrible. I don’t know how I’m going to take it when I go home. That’s where I got to go now.”

Horry County Police did not release the names of the victims and it is unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to this investigation.

An autopsy was ordered and will be conducted later this week at MUSC.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.