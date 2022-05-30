Section of Kings Highway closed due to crash, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes along part of Kings Highway are closed after an accident.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said northbound and southbound lanes of the highway are closed from Harrelson Boulevard to Farrow Parkway.

The MBPD said drivers can head west to Farrow Parkway or Harrelson Boulevard.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

