Seasonal umbrella rules in effect for beachgoers in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The seasonal umbrella rules for the city of Myrtle Beach began on Monday and run through Labor Day.

Only circular umbrellas, up to seven-and-a-half feet in diameter, are allowed on the beach.

These umbrellas must be in line with or behind the lifeguard’s line of umbrellas.

No tents or canopies are allowed. However, small shelters for children are allowed, but cannot be any larger than four feet wide, three feet deep and three feet tall.

Mark Kruea, the spokesperson for the city of Myrtle Beach, explained the rules are put in place to help keep people safe on the beach.

“An umbrella casts the same shad that a tent or canopy does, but it’s just in a smaller footprint so that it doesn’t create that sort of wall that you can’t see through, you couldn’t drive a vehicle through if you had an emergency,” said Kruea.

These rules came after the city of Myrtle Beach realized back in 2014 that too many large tents and canopies affected the safety and function of the beach.

