Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: 6 wounded in Tennessee shooting were children

More mass shootings occurred over the weekend. (Source: CNN/WTVC/US Open Tennis Championships/KOKI/KSNV/KDOT/Twitter/@ryansongalia/@thatkidfrombk/@naomiosaka)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say six people wounded in weekend gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, business district were all children.

Chattanooga Police said in a statement on Monday that five of the victims were 15 and one was 13.

Officers were patrolling the area Saturday night when they heard gunfire and responded to find multiple people shooting weapons and numerous people fleeing the area.

The statement said some officers provided first aid while others began securing the scene.

Police say the shooting involved two groups of people that appeared to be advancing toward each other at the beginning of an altercation when two individuals in one group pulled guns and fired at the other group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating Myrtle Beach shooting
19-year-old dies in North Myrtle Beach drowning
Conway police respond to incident near Coastal Carolina University
‘I don’t really feel safe anymore:’ Conway police investigating homicide near CCU
Joshua McPherson
17-year-old high school football player killed near CCU’s campus, family confirms
Pilot dies in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, coroner says

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Life-threatening injuries reported after Ocean Blvd. motorcycle crash, police say
VIDEO: Surfside Beach Memorial Day service honors fallen heroes
VIDEO: Surfside Beach Memorial Day service honors fallen heroes
.
VIDEO: Conway police investigating homicide near CCU
The Combat Veteran Society carried on Chief Petty Office Jack Platt’s tradition by holding a...
‘It’s not just a three-day weekend’: Grand Strand vets march to honor those who gave their lives
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific...
Pacific season’s 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone