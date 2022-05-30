Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

NTSB provides investigation timeline following deadly small plane crash in North Myrtle Beach

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to release more information on a deadly...
The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to release more information on a deadly small plane crash in North Myrtle Beach in about two weeks.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to release more information on a deadly small plane crash in North Myrtle Beach in about two weeks.

The federal transportation agency said one of its investigators arrived at the Grand Strand Regional Airport on Sunday to begin the investigation into the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration said 56-year-old David Flading was flying a single-engine Piper PA-12, more commonly known as a banner plane, when it crashed around 2 p.m. Saturday.

RELATED COVERAGE | Pilot dies in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, coroner says

Flading, who lived in Myrtle Beach for more than 20 years, died of traumatic injuries due to the crash, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The NTSB said its investigator will document the scene and examine the aircraft. Part of the investigation will include requesting radar data, weather information, maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records, according to the NTSB.

The preliminary report of the crash is expected to be released 15 days after the accident.

The NTSB added that investigations involving fatalities and other major investigations take between 12 to 24 months to complete.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old dies in North Myrtle Beach drowning
Conway police respond to incident near Coastal Carolina University
‘I don’t really feel safe anymore:’ Conway police investigating homicide near CCU
Police investigating Myrtle Beach shooting
Pilot dies in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, coroner says
1 killed in Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Conway police investigating homicide near CCU
Conway police officers were called on Monday morning to Patriots Hollow Apartments near CCU...
Police: Call about suspicious person with gun sparked alert near CCU’s campus
Conway police respond to incident near Coastal Carolina University
‘I don’t really feel safe anymore:’ Conway police investigating homicide near CCU
A freshwater gator was found in a tide pool in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday.
Officers remove alligator from beach in North Myrtle Beach