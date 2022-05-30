LIST: Events happening across Grand Strand, Pee Dee in honor of Memorial Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Memorial Day is a day to reflect and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country.

Here is a look at the events scheduled throughout the Grand Strand and Pee Dee to pay tribute to those who died while serving:

Myrtle Beach



Veterans March, Battlefield Cross Ceremony

Veterans will march along Ocean Boulevard beginning at 9 a.m. in remembrance of those who have served. It is not a parade, but the public is welcome to attend.



Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony

Veterans from every branch and conflict will be recognized at this ceremony, held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center at 11 a.m.



North Myrtle Beach



A ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens on East Highway 90 in Little River. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the service of veterans. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held indoors at the Carolina Bays Church, located at 4360 Big Barn Drive in Little River.

A separate service will also be held at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex’s veterans memorial at 11 a.m. The service will be hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10804 and American Legion Post 186.



Georgetown

Georgetown’s annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the Georgetown Veteran Memorial on 715 Church Street. It is sponsored by the Georgetown American Legion Post 114 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6444.



Murrells Inlet

Two Memorial Day services will be held, the first at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post 178, located at 3950 U.S. 17 Business. The other will be at the VFW Post 10420 at 4359 Highway 17 Business at noon.



Florence



A Memorial Day ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., the public is invited to attend this ceremony in the Pee Dee located at the Florence National Cemetary.

Col. Christopher Hyman, Chief of Staff of the South Carolina National Guard, is scheduled to be a keynote speaker for the event.



Surfside Beach

The annual Surfside Beach Memorial Day Golf Cart Parade begins at 10 a.m., with check-in for golf carts at the parking lot on 13th Avenue South. The parade will run from 13th Avenue South to 16th Avenue North.

The annual Surfside Beach Memorial Day Golf Cart Parade begins at 10 a.m., with check-in for golf carts at the parking lot on 13th Avenue South. The parade will run from 13th Avenue South to 16th Avenue North.

A remembrance ceremony will also be held at Memorial Park beginning at 2 p.m.



