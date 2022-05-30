‘It’s not just a three-day weekend’: Grand Strand vets march to honor those who gave their lives

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Veterans and loved ones in the Grand Strand honored those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

There were several events in Myrtle Beach to remember the lives lost.

The Combat Veteran Society carried on Chief Petty Office Jack Platt’s tradition by holding a march along Ocean Boulevard.

Platt started it nearly 10 years ago and died last fall. But on Monday, five generations of Platt’s family were at the march to carry on his legacy.

Veterans marched along Ocean Blvd. this morning in remembrance of those who served and then held a Battlefield Cross ceremony.

“It’s not just a three-day weekend,” said Lolly Brown, the daughter of the man who started this event. @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/4QMjY8XBc2 — Corinne McGrath (@CorinneDMcGrath) May 30, 2022

“It’s not just a three-day weekend because of these gentlemen and everyone who died,” said Lolly Brown, Platt’s daughter.

Organizers of the march also held a Battlefield Cross Ceremony, where a soldier’s rifle, boots, dog tags and helmet were used to memorialize fallen soldiers.

The Myrtle Beach Convention Center also held a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony, which included a Quilts of Valor presentation and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department Honor Guard’s Presentation of Colors.

Dr. Gerald Harmon, a retired major general who served in the U.S. Air Force and National Guard, gave the Memorial Day address.

“This is what we honor and remember on Memorial Day, that those who have given everything for all of us,” said Harmon. The concept of America, a nation of free people, with free will and opportunity, align with the sacrifices of the common good for others.”

One of the main messages from the events on Monday was to teach young children the history and importance of Memorial Day, and take time to reflect on the sacrifices that many have made for our country.

