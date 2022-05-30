Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Hepatitis A cases potentially linked to organic strawberries

The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi,...
The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s and Walmart, among a few other stores.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in three states that is potentially linked to fresh organic strawberries.

Federal health officials say there have been 17 hepatitis A cases reported as part of the outbreak in California, Minnesota and North Dakota.

The vaccine-preventable liver infection has resulted in 12 hospitalizations so far.

The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s and Walmart, among a few other stores.

Most of the illnesses were reported between March 28 to April 30, but hepatitis A symptoms can last up to two months.

If consumers purchased or froze any of the strawberries, the FDA says they should be thrown away.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway police respond to incident near Coastal Carolina University
‘I don’t really feel safe anymore:’ Conway police investigating homicide near CCU
19-year-old dies in North Myrtle Beach drowning
Police investigating Myrtle Beach shooting
Pilot dies in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, coroner says
1 killed in Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday visited soldiers in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s...
Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
Three people are dead and two others are missing after a boating accident in the Wilmington...
Victims in fatal boating crash in Wilmington River identified
Gas prices, adjusted for inflation, hit a 10-year high this weekend, and some analysts say it...
Gas prices may not fall until August or later
It's a nice Memorial Day for any plans. Make sure to find some time to get outside today.
FIRST ALERT: Warm Memorial Day on tap, climbing temperatures & humidity this week