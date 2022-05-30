Harvest Hope donated 37K servings by Ruiz Foods

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Ruiz Foods Florence continues to partner with Harvest Hope donating nearly 37,000 servings of products to families.

“Many communities continue to be under a tremendous amount of stress due to this pandemic,” said Matt Ruiz, Director of Corporate and Community Relations, Ruiz Foods. “Food banks are an important resource during this time. Speaking for the entire Ruiz family, we have always felt that it is important to help the communities where we live and work, particularly in times of difficulty ... and we want to do what we can to help eliminate hunger.”

Ruiz Foods Florence has been partnering with Harvest Hope since 2016.

