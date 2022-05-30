Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Harvest Hope donated 37K servings by Ruiz Foods

Harvest Hope donated 37K servings by Ruiz Foods
Harvest Hope donated 37K servings by Ruiz Foods(Ruiz Foods)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Ruiz Foods Florence continues to partner with Harvest Hope donating nearly 37,000 servings of products to families.

“Many communities continue to be under a tremendous amount of stress due to this pandemic,” said Matt Ruiz, Director of Corporate and Community Relations, Ruiz Foods. “Food banks are an important resource during this time. Speaking for the entire Ruiz family, we have always felt that it is important to help the communities where we live and work, particularly in times of difficulty ... and we want to do what we can to help eliminate hunger.”

Ruiz Foods Florence has been partnering with Harvest Hope since 2016.

For more information, please visit www.RuizFoods.com.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating Myrtle Beach shooting
19-year-old dies in North Myrtle Beach drowning
Conway police respond to incident near Coastal Carolina University
‘I don’t really feel safe anymore:’ Conway police investigating homicide near CCU
Joshua McPherson
17-year-old high school football player killed near CCU’s campus, family confirms
Pilot dies in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, coroner says

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Life-threatening injuries reported after Ocean Blvd. motorcycle crash, police say
VIDEO: Surfside Beach Memorial Day service honors fallen heroes
VIDEO: Surfside Beach Memorial Day service honors fallen heroes
.
VIDEO: Conway police investigating homicide near CCU
The Combat Veteran Society carried on Chief Petty Office Jack Platt’s tradition by holding a...
‘It’s not just a three-day weekend’: Grand Strand vets march to honor those who gave their lives