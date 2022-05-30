FIRST ALERT: Warm Memorial Day on tap, climbing temperatures & humidity this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Plenty of sunshine, winds out of the southeast and highs climbing into the 90s for some of you on this Memorial Day!

TODAY

It’s a warm start and highs will climb not only for today but through the week. Our winds have shifted out of the southeast, allowing highs to climb into the low-mid 80s on the beaches this afternoon. As you move inland, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s today under mostly sunny skies.

It's a nice Memorial Day for any plans. Make sure to find some time to get outside today. (WMBF)

We took the rain chance out of the forecast for the beaches but did keep an isolated shower chance for inland areas. We have just enough moisture to squeeze out an isolated shower chance along the sea breeze inland today. Overall, most of us will remain warm and dry!

THIS WEEK

High pressure located off the coast will continue to pump in plenty of warmth, tropical moisture and humidity for the middle and end of the week! Highs will respond and climb quickly with overnight readings in the lower 70s on the beaches and the upper 60s inland. Not only will the nights be warm and muggy, but those afternoons will feature plenty of heat and humidity.

We're warming up for the middle of the week! (WMBF)

Highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s through Friday for the beaches. It’s only going to feel more and more like summer as we roll into the first few days of June. Inland areas, highs will soar into the low-mid 90s for the middle and end of the week under plenty of sunshine. We remain rain-free through Thursday.

Get ready for the humidity! Another round of it is coming! (WMBF)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

The next best rain chance this week arrives on Friday. An approaching cold front will bring the best chance Friday afternoon and into the evening hours. There’s still not enough guidance and confidence to forecast a washout for any Friday plans. Right now, scattered showers and storms look to develop for both Friday afternoon and again for Saturday afternoon. If you have plans, don’t cancel them. Highs will fall from the upper 80s on Friday to the lower 80s by Saturday. Right now, Friday has the best rain chance at 40%.

Our next rain chance for the best chances comes on Friday. (WMBF)

We will watch the incoming data through the week to fine tune that forecast for the end of the week and weekend plans.

