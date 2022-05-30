FIRST ALERT: Medium chance of development in the Gulf of Mexico

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re just two days away from the official start of hurricane season and we have a medium chance of development in the Gulf of Mexico.

A large and complex area of low pressure is expected to develop across Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula, and the southwest Gulf of Mexico in a few days, partially related to the remnants of Hurricane Agatha from the eastern Pacific.

Agatha will weaken over Mexico and what is left of the Hurricane will have a chance to form into something in the Gulf of Mexico. (WMBF)

Some gradual development is possible within this system in the far southwest Gulf of Mexico around mid-week or in the northwest Caribbean by the latter part of this week as it drifts eastward or northeastward. Regardless of development, locally heavy rains will be possible across southern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, and Belize through the week.

There is now a medium chance of development over the next five days. (WMBF)

The chance of development is at 40% over the next five days. It’s too early to tell if there will be any impacts to the United States from this system. Let’s keep an eye on it over the next couple of days.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.