Life-threatening injuries reported after motorcycle crash at Grand Dunes and Ocean Blvd., police say

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.(WAFF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Crime Scene unit is en route to a motorcycle crash with life-threatening injuries on Gand Dunes and Ocean Blvd.

According to Master Cpl. Tom Vest, it is unknown if there was a passenger.

One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ocean Blvd. will remain closed at Grand Dunes for the time being.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

