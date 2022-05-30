Life-threatening injuries reported after motorcycle crash at Grand Dunes and Ocean Blvd., police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Crime Scene unit is en route to a motorcycle crash with life-threatening injuries on Gand Dunes and Ocean Blvd.

According to Master Cpl. Tom Vest, it is unknown if there was a passenger.

One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ocean Blvd. will remain closed at Grand Dunes for the time being.

