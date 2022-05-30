Coroner’s office identifies 17-year-old shot, killed near CCU’s campus

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a teenager who authorities said was shot and killed at an apartment complex near Coastal Carolina University’s campus.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as 17-year-old Joshua McPherson from Florence.

Conway police were called around 6 a.m. Sunday to the Coastal Club Student Living apartments, which is an off-campus residence off Highway 544, after reports of shots being fired. CCU sent out text alerts to students about the incident.

No arrests have been made in the case, but authorities said that there is no threat to the campus or community.

WMBF News has reached out to the Conway Police Department to learn more about the shooting. We’re waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

