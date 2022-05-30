Incident cleared after police presence reported near campus, CCU says

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University sent an alert out to students about police presence near the campus.

The alert stated that it was all happening Monday morning in the area of Patriots Hollow Apartments, which is off Highway 544 and just across from the CCU campus.

The alert indicated that there was a weapon involved but did not give specifics.

Moments after sending out the first alert, the school sent out a second alert stating that the incident had been clear and there was no more threat. It also asked for people to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

WMBF News is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.

This is the second incident near CCU’s campus in just two days.

On Sunday morning, police responded to a shots fired report at Coastal Club Apartments. Authorities said 17-year-old Joshua McPherson was shot and killed. No arrests have been made in that case.

We will bring you new developments as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.