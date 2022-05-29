Police investigating Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a shooting happened in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers were called to a hospital on Saturday after reports of a person with a gunshot wound. The person hurt is still being treated at the hospital as of Sunday.

Police were later able to determine the shooting happened between noon and 1 p.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Greens Boulevard.

The MBPD added that there were no calls to law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.