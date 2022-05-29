NC man sentenced after officials find over 3000 pieces of child pornography

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena King announced that a man from Nebo, N.C., was recently sentenced for child pornography charges.

King said 65-year-old Blake Forest Watson was sentenced to 180 months in prison for the charges. She added that Watson must also register as a sex offender and have court supervision for the rest of his life.

According to court documents, Watson was previously convicted of child pornography in Tennessee and sentenced to 96 months in prison and five years of supervised release. As part of his supervised release, officers searched Watson’s home on July 22, 2021. Court documents showed that during the search, officers found a wireless tablet and laptop that Watson used to receive child pornography.

In total, officials said they found over 3,000 images of child pornography during their search.

On January 31, 2022, Watson pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography. He is currently in federal custody, waiting to be transferred.

