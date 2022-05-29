Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

NC man sentenced after officials find over 3000 pieces of child pornography

handcuffs jail
handcuffs jail(Negative Space / MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena King announced that a man from Nebo, N.C., was recently sentenced for child pornography charges.

King said 65-year-old Blake Forest Watson was sentenced to 180 months in prison for the charges. She added that Watson must also register as a sex offender and have court supervision for the rest of his life.

According to court documents, Watson was previously convicted of child pornography in Tennessee and sentenced to 96 months in prison and five years of supervised release. As part of his supervised release, officers searched Watson’s home on July 22, 2021. Court documents showed that during the search, officers found a wireless tablet and laptop that Watson used to receive child pornography.

In total, officials said they found over 3,000 images of child pornography during their search.

On January 31, 2022, Watson pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography. He is currently in federal custody, waiting to be transferred.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot dies in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, coroner says
19-year-old dies in North Myrtle Beach drowning
Conway police respond to incident near Coastal Carolina University
‘I don’t really feel safe anymore:’ Conway police investigating homicide near CCU
Memorial Day weekend traffic changes, juvenile curfew in effect in Myrtle Beach
LEFT: John David Fletcher RIGHT: Drugs and firearms police say were found at a Conway-area home...
Horry County police arrest man after months-long drug investigation

Latest News

VIDEO: Pilot dies in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, coroner says
VIDEO: Pilot dies in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, coroner says
VIDEO: Florence Flamingos welcome community to home opener at brand-new ballpark
VIDEO: Florence Flamingos welcome community to home opener at brand-new ballpark
Conway police respond to incident near Coastal Carolina University
‘I don’t really feel safe anymore:’ Conway police investigating homicide near CCU
VIDEO: 19-year-old dies in North Myrtle Beach drowning
VIDEO: Conway police investigating homicide near Coastal Carolina University
VIDEO: Conway police investigating homicide near Coastal Carolina University