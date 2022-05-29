‘It’s emotional:’ People reflect on annual Myrtle Beach Military Appreciation Days Parade

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach continued its Memorial Day weekend tradition on Saturday with the city’s Military Appreciation Days parade.

A portion of The Market Common was closed so that people could get a front-row seat to the event. Many came out to remember and honor those who have died serving our country.

“All the veterans are going to be emotional on Memorial Day services, especially when taps are performed,” said veteran Lash Bragan.

Bragan was one of the vendors that were displaying old trumpets that were played as fellow veterans paid their respects.

“Today is a day of remembrance of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Bragan.

The parade, along with others events held over the weekend, has had an impact on family members who have lost loved ones in the armed forces.

“It just brings emotion,” said Trudi Roberts who came for the parade for the first time.

Roberts has family members who served in the military, including her husband, who passed away. She knows the drastic emotions her family went through.

Roberts’ desire is for other families to support those who are still active in the military.

“I hope the people along the parade route will cheer them on and clap for them because they need encouragement,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.