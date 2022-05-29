Florence police searching for missing woman

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in the Pee Dee are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

The Florence Police Department said 55-year-old Drucilla Crutcher was last seen at around noon Saturday in the area of East High Hampton Road.

Crutcher is described as being around 5 feet tall and around 184 pounds. She was last seen driving a white 2011 Kia Soul with a South Carolina license plate number UKT-114.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

