Florence Flamingos welcome community to home opener at brand-new ballpark

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Flamingos had a sold-out crowd Saturday night for the team’s home opener at the brand-new Carolina Bank Field.

The City of Florence broke ground on the ballpark in March 2021, which had a total price tag between $16-19 million.

“We pride ourselves on family entertainment,” said team president Cameron Kovach. “Family fun entertainment at an affordable price. We had our five-game, all-you-can-eat ticket plan that sold out. This game is on it.”

Between watching local college kids play baseball, there are games and activities happening between every inning to keep fans entertained throughout the game.

“A lot of fun, a lot of pink,” said Kovach. “We have a lot of stuff to offer whether it’s our merchandise store or new concession stands, party perch or the Budweiser Lagoon. There’s a lot of fun stuff for all ages. Everyone in the family.”

The park can hold over 1,300 people and is adjacent to the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center as part of a bigger sports complex.

The Flamingos play in the Coastal Plain League, and feature baseball players from local South Carolina schools like The Citadel, Francis Marion and USC Upstate along with other athletes from across the country.

Lane Harvey will serve as the manager for the Flamingos. He is the current graduate assistant coach at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.

The team is also playing their first full season as the Flamingos after rebranding from the Florence RedWolves at the end of last season.

The Flamingos’ next home game will be on Memorial Day at 7 p.m. against the Wilmington Sharks.

You can purchase tickets at https://florenceflamingos.com/tickets/.

