Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florence Flamingos welcome community to home opener at brand-new ballpark

By Corinne McGrath
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Flamingos had a sold-out crowd Saturday night for the team’s home opener at the brand-new Carolina Bank Field.

The City of Florence broke ground on the ballpark in March 2021, which had a total price tag between $16-19 million.

“We pride ourselves on family entertainment,” said team president Cameron Kovach. “Family fun entertainment at an affordable price. We had our five-game, all-you-can-eat ticket plan that sold out. This game is on it.”

Between watching local college kids play baseball, there are games and activities happening between every inning to keep fans entertained throughout the game.

“A lot of fun, a lot of pink,” said Kovach. “We have a lot of stuff to offer whether it’s our merchandise store or new concession stands, party perch or the Budweiser Lagoon. There’s a lot of fun stuff for all ages. Everyone in the family.”

The park can hold over 1,300 people and is adjacent to the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center as part of a bigger sports complex.

The Flamingos play in the Coastal Plain League, and feature baseball players from local South Carolina schools like The Citadel, Francis Marion and USC Upstate along with other athletes from across the country.

Lane Harvey will serve as the manager for the Flamingos. He is the current graduate assistant coach at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.

The team is also playing their first full season as the Flamingos after rebranding from the Florence RedWolves at the end of last season.

The Flamingos’ next home game will be on Memorial Day at 7 p.m. against the Wilmington Sharks.

You can purchase tickets at https://florenceflamingos.com/tickets/.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot dies in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, coroner says
Memorial Day weekend traffic changes, juvenile curfew in effect in Myrtle Beach
1 hurt in Myrtle Beach-area motorcycle crash
1 hurt in Myrtle Beach-area motorcycle crash
dwight hardy
Woman returns from trip to find burglar camped out in her Georgetown County home
Crews called to motorcycle fire on Kings Highway
Crews called to motorcycle fire on Kings Highway

Latest News

VIDEO: Florence Flamingos welcome community to home opener at brand-new ballpark
VIDEO: Florence Flamingos welcome community to home opener at brand-new ballpark
VIDEO: Aynor softball falls in final game of Class AAA state title series
VIDEO: Aynor softball falls in final game of Class AAA state title series
Coastal Carolina alum Jacob Wilner named men’s golf head coach
VIDEO: 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl to be held Dec. 19
VIDEO: 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl to be held Dec. 19