FIRST ALERT: Perfect weather to be at the beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The weather is going to stay perfect for the rest of your Memorial Day weekend.

TODAY

For folks heading off to church this morning, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s across the Pee Dee. Temperatures will stay above normal this afternoon with highs reaching in the mid 80s in the Grand Strand and upper 80s inland. We’ll continue to stay dry today with mostly sunny skies. If you plan on going to be at the beach, make sure you wear sunscreen because the UV Index is 10 today.

Highs will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies (WMBF)

TONIGHT

The weather will continue to stay perfect to grill out this evening with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. Temperatures won’t drop too much tonight with overnight lows cooling down in near 70 degrees. Patchy dense fog will be possible after midnight and stick around tomorrow morning.

MEMORIAL DAY

Staying warm and humid for your Memorial Day forecast. Highs are going to reach in the mid 80s in the Grand Strand and low 90s inland. Even though we’ll have another day with mostly sunny skies, there will be a chance for isolated pop-up storms in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid 80s here in the Grand Strand (WMBF)

WEATHER REMAINING QUIET

A high pressure system located off the Carolina coastlines will continue to funnel in tropical air across the Carolinas. This will continue to keep rain chances in the forecast with afternoon pop up storms throughout the work week. Our next weather system will bring scattered showers and storms Friday evening through Saturday morning. Until then, enjoy the quiet weather while it lasts.

Weather staying quiet this week (WMBF)

