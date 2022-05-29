Submit a Tip
Conway police investigating homicide near Coastal Carolina University

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened near Coastal Carolina University early Sunday.

A text alert from the school stated that officers from the Conway Police Department were in the area of the Coastal Club Student Living apartments, which is an off-campus residence off Highway 544.

Conway PD later said officers were called to the apartments at around 6 a.m. after reports of shots being fired. As of around 11 a.m., no suspect is in custody and police believe there is no active threat to the community.

The first alert from CCU went out just after 6:30 a.m.

Another was delivered shortly after 8:15 a.m., advising that there was no threat to the school. Those in the area were also asked to avoid the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

